Major boost for Gibraltar Finance

Gibraltar Finance,the business development arm of HM Government of Gibraltar, has been announced as an official partner of the Post-Covid Hackathon, a global, online initiative bringing together a number of teams to create new open-source solutions to overcome the health, economic, social and other challenges of the post-Covid19 era.

Hundreds of participants are expected to take part from all over the world, with insights being provided by over 200 industry experts.

The Hackathon has been co-organised by Indorse, a tech skills-matching platform, and Gibraltar based Coinsilium, an investor and advisor supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy.

Albert Isola, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a range of new global challenges. The introduction of government-led contact-tracing apps, for example, will require strict adherence to data protection measures. I am excited and look forward to seeing the dynamic solutions that will arise from this initiative, geared towards helping global communities adjust to the post-pandemic world. We are happy to support and be a part of this great work.”

Some of the pertinent challenges that the hackathon will seek to address include enabling financial inclusion; reducing the digital divide; promoting diversity in the tech community and creating improved identity systems.

24-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR