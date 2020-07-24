Major boost for Gibraltar Finance
The Hackathon has been co-organised by Indorse, a tech skills-matching platform, and Gibraltar based Coinsilium, an investor and advisor supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy.
Albert Isola, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a range of new global challenges. The introduction of government-led contact-tracing apps, for example, will require strict adherence to data protection measures. I am excited and look forward to seeing the dynamic solutions that will arise from this initiative, geared towards helping global communities adjust to the post-pandemic world. We are happy to support and be a part of this great work.”
Some of the pertinent challenges that the hackathon will seek to address include enabling financial inclusion; reducing the digital divide; promoting diversity in the tech community and creating improved identity systems.
24-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
