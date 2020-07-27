Estate agent fined £5,000
Local real estate agents are required to submit various documents to the OFT as part of their AntiMoney laundering and countering the financing ofterrorism (AML/CFT) obligations. These include business risk assessments, annual reports, and AML/CFT Policies and Procedures.
Despite numerous requests for the documents and various deadline extensions dating back a significant time, the non-compliant real estate agent had not provided the outstanding documents required by the OFT. The OFT therefore issued the agent with a warning notice last month that it would issue a financial penalty if the documents were not submitted or representations made.
Having received no formal response the OFT proceeded to issue the financial penalty.
Itis the OFT’s role as a supervisory body under the Proceeds Of CrimeAct 2015 to ensure that real estate agents and high value good dealers in Gibraltar comply with their AML/CFT obligations as set out in the Proceeds of Crimes Act 2015 and the OFT Guidance Notes for each of the sectors.
*More information on the OFT’s AML/CFT role can be found on its website:
www.oft.gov.gi/index.php/aml-cft
27-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Secret Line Wall plan laced with suspicion
- Senior Citizens Thank Government for Support During Pandemic
- Estate agent fined £5,000
- Where Are Brexit Talks With Spain Really Going?
- PHOTOrama
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Climate of confidence created as Picardo meets Spanish foreign minister