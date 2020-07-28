Worry and concern about deals with Spain

It was a cordial meeting between Open Your Eyes and the Chief Minister before launching to discuss the 14 points as raised in the letter handed over to him at the demonstration held on the 29th June.

The group says in a statement that they expressed their worry and concern shared by many members of the now 2,100 strong group and opinions gathered from the people in the street as to the recent information regarding possible deals with Spain and going on to a difficult scenario with a fast approaching Brexit and the scant information forthcoming from Government sources.

OYE added: We stressed that the people have a right to know exactly what is being talked about, arranged and discussed. That any future agreements should come in the form of International Binding Treaties with the guarantees of both the EU and the UK. After having consulted the people of Gibraltar via a referendum which would give the Government a fresh specific mandate on this question.

The CM, said the group, felt that he had a sufficient mandate from his 52 percent win at the last 2019 elections from which to go forward onto any talks or arrangements as set out in their 2019 manifesto.

The group were in no way in agreement, adding that the handling of Brexit side of their manifesto was a vague and loose description of a plan of action without setting red lines and real parameters.

