The Oil Products Tanker GLADIATOR in a tug assisted docking at the detached mole in Gibraltar Harbour yesterday.

The Gladiator built in 2001 is sailing Derby the Gibraltar flag and her carrying capacity is 72910 tons. Her next port of call, reportedly, is Algeciras.

- Joe Brugada

29-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR