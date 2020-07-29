Nothing secret about making Gibraltar more attractive, says Government

It says that the suggestion that there was anything secret in the Line Wall Road project is not correct. This was a recommendation of the Sustainable Traffic and Transport Plan (STTP) which suggested a one way reversible road.

“This plan took several years to put together and was the subject of public debate, as well as detailed consultation with interested parties and with the public as a whole. There followed a general election where the implementation of such a plan, which included Line Wall Road, was endorsed by the electorate,” said a spokesman.

BEAUTIFICATION WORKS

He added: “The beautification works will make Line Wall Road a more attractive location in which people can live or work. There is no connection between this and the hypothetical refurbishment or redevelopment of buildings along that route, many of which are privately owned anyway. Different Governments have beautified different parts of Gibraltar over the years, including Main Street and Casemates Square for example. The creation of parks and leisure areas, like Commonwealth Park, is designed to attract our people not to drive them away! This can be seen in the success of the park.”

MIDTOWN WAS AGREED IN GSD DAYS

The Midtown project and King’s Wharf were agreed when the previous GSD Government was in office but not completed until afterwards. The GSLP/Liberal Government, on being elected, negotiated a number of public gains with the respective developers which included reducing the height of the buildings, a public waterfront promenade and a park.

In the Government’s first term of office over 1000 flats were built for sale at affordable prices or for rental. There are more of both planned with Hassan Centenary Terraces already under construction, Bob Peliza Mews and sales of Chatham Views about to start. This will provide hundreds more homes for our people, many of whom are young adults buying their way to the first step on the property ladder. The flats released by the elderly and by purchasers make their way back into the housing waiting list for rental.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR