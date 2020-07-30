EasyJet resumes Bristol flights

Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Tourism, said: “I’m delighted to see the return of flights from Bristol to the Rock and it is encouraging to see that easyJet are steadily resuming their schedules to Gibraltar. Connections with the SouthWest region of the UK have grown steadily over the last few years and I know that many of our visitors and Gibraltarians will welcome this.”

30-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR