Social abandonment a danger to most vulnerable

The Number of domestic violence cases reported to the RGP soared during the pandemic according to police figures. Some 400 cases were reported during the pandemic lockdown period. Panorama also understands countless other cases were not reported and went under the radar of fear, intimidation and shame, instead many victims did not come forward to seek help and appropriate support!

Domestic Violence, remains a serious social problem. Much like other social issues like ‘drug abuse’ they have never really received the political attention, worthy of the horrendous damage these social problems have, not only on individuals and families, but also on society.

Social Abandonment Increases Danger to the Most Vulnerable

Politicians, more often than not, are more occupied signing agreements, business deals and constructing buildings, they hardly find time to concern themselves about these pesky social matters, like violent acts on family members or seriously and effectively tackling substance abuse. These are chronic problems which continue to deteriorate because of social abandonment, but also in looking the other way. The latter, accurately describes the political trait of the last 25 years. Is this the kind of caring society our children will inherit?

In times of plenty, where we have had unprecedented economic growth and an all-pervasive feel-good factor. It is easy, to overlook social problems festering beneath the surface. As a society, this is exactly what has happened and continues to be the case!

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

31-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR