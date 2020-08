Europa Road, one of our main traffic arteries, was blocked on a 24-hour basis every day by the builders on the old casino site taking half a stretch of roadway, with traffic lights and other paraphernalia creating, what at times could have been a traffic danger.

We highlighted the matter, and in a short time, action was taken following our observations, and the road is now back to normal.

PANORAMA is always ready to put the public interest first.

31-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR