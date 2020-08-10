People: Conor Lavagna

Should one walk through the tunnel at Cooperage lane towards Chatham Counterguard, you will see Conor’s art. The mural there certainly turned “a very dull area into something bright”, enriching the usual concrete drab of Gibraltar’s city landscape.

“I’ve always been into drawing, since a very young age I would always doodle whenever I got the chance”, said Conor, remarking on their quality (“they weren’t that good back then”). Enjoying it, and continuing with it throughout the years, he learned more and more – “adapting to the skill”.

As school came along and became a priority, Conor continued to push himself, “doing art and learning more about things such as different techniques, colour theory, and formal elements”. What inspired him about art was the “the endless possibilities in its form”, the many different styles and forms; how people’s abilities in this medium show an infinite potential to “showcase” anything that struck them at that moment. “Art is everywhere, and I’ve learnt that. Once you start to realise art is everywhere, it becomes a beautiful thing”.

For Conor, “art in Gibraltar has increased over the years. Competitions, exhibitions and the use of street art around Gibraltar recently” have all accrued significantly to give to Gibraltar a sense of cultural gravitas. “The wide range of art in Gibraltar is phenomenal, local artists ranging in age and style brings out the artistic scene for other locals to enjoy the beauty”.

Conor feels that many “young artists take their time in finding their style and what suits them best”, indeed, “it’s fair to say I am one of those young artists”. Throughout his time practising and learning he experimented with a number of various materials. “Acrylic paint, water colour, and mainstream sketches.

