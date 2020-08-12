Gibraltar exhibits at the first virtual Birdfair

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is exhibiting at the first Virtual Birdfair which went live on August 5th and will run until August 23rd. Exhibitor “stands”, include organisations and charities normally present at the live event.

The Birdfair, is the UK’s largest birding event and normally takes place in Rutland Waters attracting 1000s of visitors interested in birdlife in the UK and abroad.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is supported by Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS) that have this year contributed to the online lecture events taking place from August 18th, which will form part of a library of recorded lectures available to watch for three months after the Fair.

12-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR