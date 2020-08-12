Two Spaniards held following jet-ski chase in harbour

Two Spanish nationals from Ceuta are in RGP custody following a high speed jet-ski pursuit in local waters yesterday evening.

A third man managed to escape after jumping ashore at the Mediterranean Rowing Club and running away on foot through Edinburgh House.

The Guardia Civil had been chasing the two jet-skis with its three occupants suspected of drug trafficking from the Getares area, and notified the RGP that the suspects were heading for BGTW.

The three were spotted in the harbour area and when challenged by RGP Marine Section officers sped away to evade capture.

Two of them were subsequently arrested by police and customs officers for dangerous navigation, obstructing police and handling stolen goods.

The men aged 40 and 25 continue to be in custody helping police with inquiries.

Customs, Gibraltar Squadron and GDP assisted the RGP during the operation.

