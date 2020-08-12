European Arrest warrant executed in £1.5 million case

A Moroccan national was handed over to the Royal Gibraltar Police by Spanish Authorities yesterday morning, at the land border with Spain, in compliance with a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Gibraltar Supreme Court. He was arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Hakim EL LAGHMICH, 34, was wanted in Gibraltar in connection with the Southease tobacco warehouse robbery in June 2017, where a total of €1,500,000.00 EUR in cash was stolen from within Southease Ltd situated at New Harbours, says Police.

This follows previous arrests of three other individuals who were charged with Conspiracy to commit robbery. During the investigation, EL LAGHMICH was identified as being a co-conspirator to the robbery.

12-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR