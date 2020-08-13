Face masks with transparent coverings donated

During the course of the pandemic, the Ministry of Equality collaborated with the Office of Civil Contingencies and procured face masks with transparent coverings in order to support the deaf and hard of hearing community in Gibraltar and enable them to lip read the face mask user.

The first batch of these face masks arrived in July and were distributed to Government Departments where deaf and hard of hearing individuals were more likely to attend. The masks have proved to be incredibly popular and the office of Civil Contingencies ordered extra stock, again to be distributed further amongst Government departments.

In addition, The Ministry of Equality is pleased to announce that it has donated 50 of these masks to the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA).

The need to use face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 has unfortunately affected the quality of life for people who have a hearing impairment and these masks have been designed with them in mind.

