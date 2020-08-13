Face masks with transparent coverings donated
The first batch of these face masks arrived in July and were distributed to Government Departments where deaf and hard of hearing individuals were more likely to attend. The masks have proved to be incredibly popular and the office of Civil Contingencies ordered extra stock, again to be distributed further amongst Government departments.
In addition, The Ministry of Equality is pleased to announce that it has donated 50 of these masks to the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA).
The need to use face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 has unfortunately affected the quality of life for people who have a hearing impairment and these masks have been designed with them in mind.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
13-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar – COVID-19 Information Update
- Face masks with transparent coverings donated
- Politics of today not enough to placate independent-minded public!
- In Perspective – Clubhouse Gibraltar
- Avoid travelling to places with high incidence of COVID-19
- Gibraltar – COVID-19 Information Update
- Opening of schools welcomed, with consultation
- European Arrest warrant executed in £1.5 million case