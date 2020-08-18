Improvements to Primary Care Centre Appointments System

The Primary Care Centre team always takes complaints very seriously and has taken steps to improve the telephone and appointments system in the best interests of patients, says GHA.

It is important to understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed much of what we all know as ‘normal’. This has meant that services have had to be adapted as per Public Health and Government advice to safeguard patients from the remaining threat of COVID-19 infection within the community.

The GHA are very pleased to announce the re-introduction of the MyGHA automated telephone service for booking of appointments as from 6pm the day before an appointment.

However, this service will be for TELEPHONE CONSULTATIONS ONLY. Patients may access the MyGHA service by calling 200 07007 (twenty, double o seven, double o seven).

The GHA aims to bring this into effect by the middle of this week. The re-introduction of this service will alleviate some of the pressures encountered by patients to call on the same day, as the GHA is very aware that telephone lines are extremely busy coping with daily demand.

On this note, the Primary Care Centre has also increased its capacity within the call centre.

It is nonetheless possible that calls will take longer to be dealt with than in the past, as anyone requesting a face-to-face appointment requires COVID-19 screening questions before the appointment. This is to ensure patient safety and safeguard from cross-infection.

The PCC introduced a limited number of face-to-face appointments approximately a month ago and will be increasing this number by 20% as from today Monday 17 August 2020. The PCC is also reviewing clinics and releasing more appointments so these are made available for the public to book.

