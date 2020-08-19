Gibraltar's University: Building academic excellence

The University of Gibraltar opened its doors on the 23rd of September 2015. Since those early days, Gibraltar’s University has been through an ambitious period of growth and academic development. In just five years, the University has welcomed an average of 300 students a year and developed a number of high quality, UK-aligned academic programmes that reflect Gibraltar’s pillars of industry and its unique natural environment.

In order to serve the needs of Gibraltar’s diverse business community, the University has designed a range of competitive professional development opportunities as well as set up a language centre that delivers high-quality language classes.

Academic programmes

The programmes offered at the University of Gibraltar are industry focused, personal and UK-aligned. There are opportunities to study at undergraduate or postgraduate level (including Research PhDs) and students can choose from subjects like business, marine science and climate change, education, leadership, nursing and, as from January 2021, maritime science.

The University’s size is one of its strengths. Unlike larger, sometimes faceless universities, students studying with the University of Gibraltar benefit from small class sizes and close relationships with tutors, which places emphasis on the student and on achieving better results. Students on its undergraduate business degree also have the opportunity to experience placements during each year of study, ensuring that theoretical learning is put into practice. University of Gibraltar students have benefitted from placements at companies including Gibtelecom, Bassadone, Restsso and Deloitte.

Giving back to the community

Universities play an important role as leaders in teaching and learning, in education and in research. Since its launch, the University of Gibraltar has taken an active role withinQ the community by providing relevant professional development opportunities, academic degrees and meaningful research.

Sonia Lopez is the head teacher of St Bernard’s Lower Primary School and a final year PhD Researcher at the University of Gibraltar. Sonia’s current research is exploring how mobile technology is shaping the way teaching and learning happens in the classroom, and how it can be used to support the acquisition of 21st century skills in our young students. Local PhD student, Sonal Samtani’s research aims to identify the impact of rehabilitation in Alzheimer’s disease in terms of cognition, function and quality of life.

Class of 2020

Through its graduates, the University is also contributing to Gibraltar’s professional landscape. The class of 2020 includes ten new locally qualified PGCE graduates all of whom are ready to teach Gibraltar’s future generations. This year will also see nine MSc Marine Science and Climate Change graduates make a positive impact on our natural environment through their chosen profession. Gibraltar’s businesses will benefit from a new crop of MBA graduates and through the many professionals who have enhanced their practice my completing one of the University’s CPD-accredited short courses and/or professional certificates.

Key player in Covid-19 response

More recently, the University has also been part of the community’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In March, the University transformed its specialist medical simulation suite into a temporary Ophthalmic Clinic. More recently, a Covid-19 screening laboratory has been set up on campus with Public Health Gibraltar using equipment supplied by the GHA and the University. This joint venture directly facilities the work of the Contact Tracing Bureau and forms an essential part of the strategy to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Face-to-face teaching this September

During the recent lockdown, many UK students experienced extensive disruption to their studies. In contrast, the University of Gibraltar continued to provide all of its courses, programmes and final assessments with little disruption to students.

In keeping with its commitment to providing an excellent learning experience that is personal and participative, the University will restart the face-to-face delivery of its programmes as from September 2020. Its one-campus layout, strict on-campus physical distancing policy and small class sizes mean that students avoid larger crowds and reduce the risk of contagion.

