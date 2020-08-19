GHA Raises Alert Status to AMBER on Account of Increase of Positive Cases

On the basis of the recent increase of positive cases, and following public health advice, the Gibraltar Health Authority has increased its alert status to AMBER.

This means that certain protocols within the GHA are triggered to heighten precautions; Amber alert status means heightened awareness and surveillanceof staff and screening of patients 14days before surgery.

Additionally, mask wearing is now mandatory in all clinical areas throughout the GHA. Aprons and gloves are mandatory for all clinical activity.

A few days ago, a member of the surgical team tested positive for COVID-19. This member of staff will be in self-isolation at home for the required quarantine period.

This event has triggered further measures in order to keep the public safe as well as to preserve the integrity of surgical capacity in medical emergencies in Gibraltar; Special measures will be taken during the next 2 weeks.

