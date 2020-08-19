Gibraltar’s £100,000 lottery is back!

The Gibraltar lottery is back! The draw took place yesterday evening - and someone could have won the first prize of £100,000.

For some time now, punters have been queueing up to get their favourite numbers. There are people who have been buying their favourite numbers - known as ‘fijos’ - for longer that they can remember.

In fact, the first ever draw was held in October 1947 - so that’s a long time back!

Known officially as the Gibraltar Government Lottery, it was founded after World War II to service a loan used to finance the construction of new housing for the population that had been evacuated. What a nice gesture that was.

Now there are a total of 24 draws per year. Of these, 21 are regular bi-weekly draws, at a ticket cost of £10 (divided into 10 shares of £1 each). First prize for the regular draws is £100,000. For each draw, 20,000 tickets are issued, with 23 winning numbers drawn.

BUMPER DRAWS

The remaining three draws are special event “Bumper” draws with higher first prizes. Tickets for the Summer Bumper Draw are priced at £20 with a first prize of £250,000. There are 25,000 lottery tickets issued for this draw and 35 winning numbers are drawn, consisting of 5 major prizes and 30 minor prizes.

The biggest draw is the Christmas Draw, held the week before Christmas.

Tickets are priced at £20 and the first prize is £500,000. There are 50,000 lottery tickets issued for this draw, and 25 winning numbers are drawn, consisting of 5 major prizes and 20 minor prizes.

