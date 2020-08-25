New Superintendent at RGP
As a Sergeant and Inspector, he completed tenures within Operational Response Teams, Neighbourhood Policing, CID, Drugs Squad, Training and also Professional Standards.
At the time of his promotion to Chief Inspector he was deployed within the multi-agency Gibraltar Coordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs (GCID).
In June 2018 he became the Chief Inspector with responsibilities for the Operations Division and in January 2020 he became the Detective Chief Inspector with responsibilities for the Crime and Protective Services Division. He will continue as the Superintendent in charge of the Crime and Protective Services Division.
The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger congratulated Mr Field upon his well-deserved promotion to Superintendent.
25-08-2020
