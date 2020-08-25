IN FULL: What the Chief Minister said

I am concerned that everyone should understand that it is absolutely right that Gilbert should put his family first and act in accordance with his priorities.

His re-evaluation of priorities is one he has rightly embarked upon, as we all have had to, since the pandemic has touched all our lives in different ways.

That is undoubtedly the right thing to do.

Gilbert will have all our support in respect of those issues.

As I know we have had, I have had, and we and I will continue to have his support in Parliament from the backbenches.

In the party, I know Gilbert will continue to take an active part. He has been a stalwart member since 1980s when the party was formed.

The Government’s loss is the party’s gain, and I know he will continue to work within the party mechanisms and take up posts in its structures.

I will feel the loss of Gilbert as a source of counsel, advice and political endeavour - and as a source of staunch political and intellectual support - greatly.

I know he will still be there for me and other colleagues to consult when we need him.

In his time in Office the Honourable Gilbert Licudi QC has delivered a marina for 700 small boats and a Superyacht facility.

He has delivered two new schools at St Bernard’s.

And he has delivered the University of Gibraltar.

His work in Government has been transformational for Gibraltar.

And those are just the tip of the iceberg of the achievements of a man who always excels when he puts his mind to something.

He has achieved so much more.

And, of course, he has been an integral part of the return to Government of the GSLP and of our winning three successive elections with our colleagues in the Liberal Party - making the GSLP the party that has won most General Elections in Gibraltar’s history since the 1969 Constitution.

