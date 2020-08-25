Family reasons lead to minister’s resignation

As from now, the number of ministers in the Government is down to nine from ten. It follows the resignation of education minister Gilbert Licudi for personal family reasons.

As the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo put it: It is absolutely right that Gilbert should put his family first and act according with his priorities.

Licudi has been a member of the GSLP since the party was formed. “I have been involved with the GSLP for 36 years,” he said. The party has represented and continues to represent all the values which I hold dear.

That will not change as a result of the decision.”

He has held ministerial responsibilities since 2011 “with dedication and commitment and to the best of my ability.”

As a lawyer he will now return to private practice.

Said Mr Picardo: “Gilbert and I have been discussing this matter for the past seven days since he informed me of his decision.

“I am very sorry to see Gilbert leave the Cabinet. He is a friend as well as a colleague.”

The point was made that Licudi’s departure is unrelated to policy or other disagreement.

“But it is undoubtedly sad for us to see him go because we all in Cabinet value his contribution, his expertise and his friendship inside the Cabinet room,” said the Chief Minister.

He leaves at an inopportune moment, just days before children start to return to school. It puts more weight on other minister’s responsibilities at a time when minister’s are particularly over-busy with matters flowing from Covid-19.

However, present thinking rules out a bye-election to fill the gap Licudi has left behind.

25-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR