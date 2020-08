A large chunk of concrete came down from a third-floor balcony in the middle of Mail Street - and luckily did not hit any passerby. It happened yesterday morning.

The building is four storeys high and has a Pohoomull shop on the ground floor. It is 99 Main Street and dated ‘1877’. It is opposite Trends.

The debris fell on the pavement outside the shop, the area having been cordoned off. The Police were called.

