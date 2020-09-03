PANORAMA viewpoint

The Chief Minister's idea of sharing area of prosperity with Spain could well backfire. It would be the first time that such a joint concept could emerge from the pipeline. Observers are expressing caution because to create an area of shared prosperity with Spain, while Spain has not removed their claim to Gibraltar, raises serious questions.

This could be interpreted by some as effectively sharing sovereignty with Spain, or leading to it,something which Gibraltar has overwhelmingly rejected via a referendum.

It is one thing that certain private companies opening up business in Gibraltar may have a need for storage space and that would be readily available, and hence they would explore the possibility of checking out what is available on the other side because it is not available in Gibraltar.

MUST NOT EMANATE FROM GOVERNMENT

But for such a political concept to emanate from the Gibraltar Government itself could well be politiclaly suicidal because of the implications that could flow from it.

According to Mr Picardo, it means the possibility of jointly marketing the benefits of investing in Gibraltar.

Words like 'joint' or 'sharing' emanating from No.6 are quite dangerous in political terms, not only for what they mean and represent, but also of what could well flow from it at some point in time.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR