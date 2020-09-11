DEAL OR NO DEAL, WE WILL REMAIN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BRITAIN

 Friday, September 11, 2020 - 12:44
National Day Address by CHIEF MINISTER FABIAN PICARDO

Hello Gibraltar. Wherever you are today. Whatever you are doing today. I know you are in red and white.
And you always look great in red and white! – our colours.
And I know many of you will be watching from hospital or from outside Gibraltar. 


I welcome all of you to the spirit of this celebration of our National Day.
Because today, the 10th of September, is our day.
The day in which we celebrate the most important date in our political calendar.

