Don’t swim in port waters without permission

There has been a significant increase in members of the public swimming in open waters where commercial operations are often conducted - this has the potential for a serious accident.

Open water swimmers are therefore reminded that permission must be obtained from the Captain of the Port prior to swimming in open waters (please refer to the Port Rules – Section 165 : Bathing which states ‘No person may bathe within the port except at such places as are authorized by the Captain of the Port’).

15-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR