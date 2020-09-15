How masks became a money-spinner

Fear and hysteria caused by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus across a hyperconnected digital world has led to unfathomable changes to our daily lives. Rights and privileges taken for granted in free societies have come to an abrupt end, and its emblem comes in the form of a flimsy material, the facemask.
Whereas facemasks or face coverings were generally considered taboo, unfortunately more associated in the Western world towards terrorism or thievery, they are now flashy accessories (that may also protect you from a deadly pandemic).
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR