GFA logo row continues

Shambolic and Appalling is what former Gibraltar Football Association Secretary and former Gibraltar national team coach Albert ‘Bubi’ Buhagiar has had to say in reference to the new GFA logo.

The new logo was unveiled a few weeks ago and just like Marmite you either love it or you hate it as we highlighted on a vox pop we conducted and printed on the 4th September. Albert has started a petition online and as of this writing it has already generated 761 signatures. It does not identify the Association with Gibraltar through the use of the Castle and Key insignia is one of the key points highlighted on the petition’s website.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR