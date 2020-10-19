Woman of the week - Seleen Celecia

Tell us a bit about yourself
I have a very sporty background. My mum and dad are both very sporty individuals. My mum holds a lot of records in Gibraltar. She holds records in the 100m, 200m, 400m in athletics and in the 1x4 and 4x4 relay race. She really set the bar high. My dad did a lot of cycling and represented Gibraltar in the Island Games and the Commonwealth Games.
From there my sports evolved so I play football, volleyball and hockey. Currently I play for the GFA Women's National Squad and the Gibraltar Women's National Futsal Squad which is indoor.
