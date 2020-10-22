Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 22nd October 2020
Total tests done: 60,298
Test results pending: 20
Test results received: 60,278
Confirmed cases: 630 (+9 new positive cases)
Active cases: 124 (122: residents / 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 495 (+14 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 820
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 5
Deaths: 0
A total of 17,823 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
