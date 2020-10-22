Vandalism at residential estates

As part of Housing Department’s integrated approach in liaising with their Tenant’s Associations, the Housing Department and Housing Works Agency say they have worked very closely with the Mid Harbours Tenants Association to achieve its aim of maintaining and beautifying this estate.
An interactive approach with the younger members of the estate has been adopted with the children actively taking part in planting some of these flowers and plants.
