Only the people of Gibraltar have the right to decide over their own future, said Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle. He was speaking on the first anniversary in the post.

He added: I don’t think that the UK has any right over Gibraltar, far from it. We do not have the right to give it up or to keep it.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR