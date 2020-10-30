New cable car project approved

After two years of planning and proposals the Cable Car Project has been approved by the Development and Planning Commission much to the delight of MH Bland.

This will be a huge project that is ultimately investing in Gibraltar and the future of green and sustainable tourism. In a presentational video shown to the DPC, George Gaggero explains that the “demands of the modern traveller have outgrown the current Cable Car and its facilities.

