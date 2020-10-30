Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 83 (83: residents /0: visitor)Recovered cases: 590 (+6)Self-isolation: 362Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 14Deaths: 0A total of 18,600 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.

