Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 66,911
Test results pending: 8
Test results received: 66,903
Confirmed cases: 707 (+4)
Active cases: 60 (60: residents /0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 629 (+9)
Self-isolation: 246
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 14
Deaths: 0
A total of 18,758 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, all were close contacts of existing active cases.
