Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 3rd November 2020
Total tests done: 67,909
Test results pending: 101
Test results received: 67,808
Confirmed cases: 730 (+23)
Active cases: 70 (69: residents /1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 638 (+9)
Self-isolation: 276
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 14
Deaths: 0
A total of 18,967 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 17 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.
03-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR