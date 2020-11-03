Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 70 (69: residents /1: visitor)Recovered cases: 638 (+9)Self-isolation: 276Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive Cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 14Deaths: 0A total of 18,967 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 17 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 8 were close contacts of existing active cases.

03-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR