THREAT LEVEL TO REMAIN MODERATE AFTER TERROR EVENTS

In light of recent terrorist events that have hit mainland Europe, the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) is asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity.

For its part, the RGP will be increasing the number of armed patrols and the deployment of officers as a deterrent measure but also as a reassurance to the community.Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger has said that events over the past few days have reminded us all of the terrorist threat we face and that the cooperation between the public and the police is a powerful defence.

04-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR