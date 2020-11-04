Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 74 (72: residents /2: visitor)Recovered cases: 650 (+12)Self-isolation: 371Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 15Deaths: 0A total of 19,121 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 5 were close contacts of existing active cases.

04-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR