Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 4th November 2020
Total tests done: 68,847
Test results pending: 8
Test results received: 68,839
Confirmed cases: 743 (+13)
Active cases: 74 (72: residents /2: visitor)
Recovered cases: 650 (+12)
Self-isolation: 371
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 15
Deaths: 0
A total of 19,121 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 5 were close contacts of existing active cases.
04-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR