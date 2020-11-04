Lesson could be learnt from behaviour of bats

Provisional research, subject to peer-review and assessment by experts, on the environmental factors linked to the spread of COVID-19 suggests that ultraviolet radiation (UVR), temperature and humidity are factors affecting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A study posted as a pre-print on Cornell University’s arXiv server looked at Italy, Spain and Australia for a nine-week period following lockdown and found that the number of reported cases of COVID-19 decreased as natural ultraviolet radiation increased. High temperatures and humidity enhanced the effect. The researchers linked these results with the behaviour of coro-navirus-carrying bats and suggest that those features of bat behaviour, particularly nocturnal behaviour and living in caves and in large groups, are the long-term evolutionary features that have characterised coronaviruses over millions of years of coevolution with bats.

