Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt jet off to the World Cup of Darts

Hours before jetting off to Austria to compete in the World Cup of Darts, I was able to catch up with Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt as to what this means to them as well as their overall careers.
EXTREMELY PROUD
“To represent my country at what I would say the biggest stage at international level is a massive honour & proud moment for my family and myself.” - Craig
“Representing Gibraltar at this top level is an extremely proud moment for me and an experience I can’t wait to live.” - Justin
06-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR