Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 77 (75: residents /2: visitors)Recovered cases: 673 (+18)Self-isolation: 375Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 18Deaths: 0A total of 19,620 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 12 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.

06-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR