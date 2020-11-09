Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 72,419
Test results pending: 23
Test results received: 72,396
Confirmed cases: 805 (+12)
Active cases: 92 (90: residents /2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 692 (+7)
Self-isolation: 531
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 18
Deaths: 0
A total of 19,815 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing
active cases.
09-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR