Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 92 (90: residents /2: visitors)Recovered cases: 702 (+10)Self-isolation: 576Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive Cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths: 0A total of 20,060 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.

10-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR