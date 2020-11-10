Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 10th November 2020
Total tests done: 73,585
Test results pending: 282
Test results received: 73,303
Confirmed cases: 814 (+9)
Active cases: 92 (90: residents /2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 702 (+10)
Self-isolation: 576
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive Cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths: 0
A total of 20,060 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.
