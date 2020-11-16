Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 16th November 2020
Total tests done: 78,557
Test results pending: 8
Test results received: 78,549
Confirmed cases: 907 (+5)
Active cases: 108 (108: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 768 (+14)
Self-isolation: 661
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 6
Deaths: 1
A total of 20,859 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
16-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR