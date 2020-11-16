Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 108 (108: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 768 (+14)Self-isolation: 661Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 6Deaths: 1A total of 20,859 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

