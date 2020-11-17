Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 17th November 2020
Total tests done: 79,766
Test results pending: 13
Test results received: 79,753
Confirmed cases: 915 (+8)
Active cases: 110 (110: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 775 (+7)
Self-isolation: 618
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 5
Deaths from COVID-19: 1
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 2
A total of 21,133 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of existing active cases.
17-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR