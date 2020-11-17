Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 110 (110: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 775 (+7)Self-isolation: 618Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 5Deaths from COVID-19: 1Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 2A total of 21,133 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of existing active cases.

17-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR