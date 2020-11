There have been six new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools and educational settings.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in St Joseph’s Upper Primary School and in the Gibraltar College, and two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in each of the following schools: St Martin’s and Westside.

