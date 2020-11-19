Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 19th November 2020
Total tests done: 81,726
Test results pending: 23
Test results received: 81,703
Confirmed cases: 931 (+5)
Active cases: 101 (101: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 802 (+12)
Self-isolation: 612
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 2
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 3
A total of 21,608 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.
