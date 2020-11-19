Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 101 (101: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 802 (+12)Self-isolation: 612Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 2Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 3A total of 21,608 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.

