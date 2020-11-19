FEAR OF HEALTH HAZARDS

There is strong objection to an approved proposal from Gibtelecom by the Development Planning Commission for the installation 5G radio equipment above the Magistrates Court and Sunnyside House. Those objecting fear the danger of electro-magnetic frequency (EMF) to mental health as well as other health risks such as cancer: ‘It is Gibtelecom’s responsibility to quantify the risks to public health’.
They are calling for further research to be carried out by independent parties and for Gibtelecom to ‘accept liability in case of negative outcomes.’
20-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR