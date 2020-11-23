Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 23rd November 2020
Total tests done: 84,461
Test results pending: 16
Test results received: 84,445
Confirmed cases: 967 (+9)
Active cases: 74 (74: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 871 (+11)
Self-isolation: 429
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 13
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 22,075 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
