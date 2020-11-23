Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 74 (74: residents / 0: visitor)Recovered cases: 871 (+11)Self-isolation: 429Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 13Positive Cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 4Deaths with COVID-19: 1Total deaths: 5A total of 22,075 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

