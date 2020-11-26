Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 26th November 2020
Total tests done: 87,583
Test results pending: 0
Test results received: 87,583
Confirmed cases: 991 (+0)
Active cases: 71 (71: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 903 (+8)
Self-isolation: 424
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 4
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 5
A total of 22,675 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
26-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR