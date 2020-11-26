Search for a bomb goes bananas

Earlier, as the war effort progressed and the need to counter German espionage activity became apparent, the element of British intelligence in Gibraltar gathered strength.

A young Spanish-speaking officer from the Intelligence Corps, David Scherr, was sent to Gibraltar in 1942 "when the Security Service's representative on the Rock decided he needed an assistant to run his agent operations across the border into Spain." He became the head of the DSO's Security Intelligence Department.

27-11-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR