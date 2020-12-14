Challenges faced by Police, says Ullger

Now that the festive period is upon us, it is time to pause, draw breath and reflect on what has been an incredible journey for Gibraltar - and for the Royal Gibraltar Police.

This year, the force has faced many challenges and, as a modern 21st century police service, we have faced up to those challenges and, in a large measure, we have dealt with them.However, nothing could have prepared us for the unprecedented impact Covid-19 would have on us as a community. It has not been easy to police the measures implemented by regulations intended to protect our vulnerable and over 70’s and I am extremely grateful to my Command for their strategic planning and to our officers for their patience and tenacity when implementing these regulations.

